A YOUTH activist has submitted to the Constitutional Court that former president Edgar Lungu’s argument that the court has already pronounced itself on his eligibility several times, lacks merit. Michelo Chizombe has since urged the court to dismiss Lungu’s application to raise preliminary issues in the matter. This is in a matter in which Chizombe wants a declaration that Lungu is not eligible to contest any future presidential elections. Chizombe, who also cited ECZ and the Attorney General as respondents, also wants the court to declare that Lungu’s participation in the August 2021 general elections was unconstitutional. Lungu had earlier raised preliminary issues on whether the action against him was Res Judicata (a matter that has already been decided by…...



