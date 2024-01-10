THE Zambia National Marketeers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to pay Statutory Assessments to the Worker’s Compensation Fund Control Board in the sum of K7,520.04. ZANAMACA is facing one count of failure to pay Statutory Assessments to Worker’s Compensation Fund Control Board within the period specified Contrary to Section 138(1)(4) as read with Sections 113(1) and 151 of the Worker’s Compensation Act No. 10 of 1999 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that ZANAMACA, between March 3, 2023 and April 3, 2023, in Lusaka, being a registered employer allocated with Account No. 4604913 failed to pay Statutory Assessments in the sum of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.