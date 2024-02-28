Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha speaks to journalists at the National Consultative Meeting for the Attorney-General’s Chambers with Legal Counsel in Public Institutions on Monday, August 15, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has told the Lusaka High Court that Small and Medium Enterprise Minister Elias Mubanga, Permanent Secretary Special Duties Patrick Mucheleka and three other UPND members are not entitled to damages for malicious prosecution. He says this is because the nolle prosequi, which was entered in their favour in the aggravated robbery case, is not a discharge by law. And Kabesha has told the Court that the five UPND members were lawfully detained and arrested by the police. This is in a matter in which Mubanga, Mucheleka, Samuel Ngwira, Chinyimba Bwalya and Kelvin Kalusha Bwalya are seeking damages for malicious prosecution. The five UPND members are seeking aggravated and exemplary damages for malicious prosecution, assault, mental distress,...