Cross examination continues Nchito SC: Why did Mr Kumbukilani Phiri come to your house if he was allowed to export his Mukula? Jean Kapata: My Lady, he came to request to be assisted and I referred him to the department of forestry. Nchito SC: He came to request to be assisted? To be assisted to do what? Jean Kapata: My Lady, he claimed that his legally harvested Mukula was confiscated by the security wings. Nchito SC: Which is consistent with the letters that we have seen in this court, not so? That timber traders who were licensed to trade, lost their Mukula to security agencies, what you were calling the CJOC, correct? It’s consistent, he also came to complain that...



