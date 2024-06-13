THE State has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that NDC leader Saboi Imboela’s applications for adjournments in the matter in which she is charged with two counts of libel are a ploy to delay the case. This was after Imboela told the court that she was still engaging a lawyer to take up her matter and asked for an adjournment. When the matter came up for continuation of defence, Wednesday, Imboela, who was not represented by any lawyer told the court that she was still engaging a counsel to take up her matter. She therefore asked the court to adjourn the matter to a later date to allow her finalise engaging a new lawyer. However, State Advocate Lewis Kandela, who...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.