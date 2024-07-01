NYIMBA Independent MP Menyani Zulu says RTSA is killing the local transport sector by allowing foreigners into the industry. Debating the Report of the Committee on Transport, Works and Supply in the National Assembly, Zulu said the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) had brought foreign transporters who were not as capable as Zambians. “It is going to look bad Mr Speaker for us as a country to keep on promoting foreign truckers. People have come to this country, the so-called multi-million transporters, because they have seen a loophole in our sector for logistics. And because of that, a company will just rent a room at a certain hotel or a certain building and deprive the Zambian transporters who are...



