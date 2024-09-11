THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has ordered MUVI Television Limited to pay K1,335,437.27 in contribution arrears and penalties to NAPSA within five months. Lusaka Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya also fined the television company K1,200, to be paid within three days. In this matter, MUVI TV was facing four counts of failing to pay statutory contributions to NAPSA between the review period Contrary to Section 51(1)(d) and 2 of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) Act No. 40 of 1996 of the Laws of Zambia. It was alleged that between October 2020 and April 2024, in Lusaka, MUVI TV failed to remit contributions and associated penalties in the sum of K1,335,437.27 to NAPSA, in respect of eligible employees, as at August 2024. When the...



