THE Lusaka High Court has mis-joined Small and Medium Enterprise Minister Elias Mubanga and Permanent Secretary for Special Duties Patrick Mucheleka in a matter where they sued the state, demanding damages for false imprisonment. This is according to a consent order endorsed by High Court Judge Charles Zulu. “By consent of the parties herein, through their respective legal representatives, it is hereby agreed and ordered that the first plaintiff (Patrick Mucheleka) and second plaintiff (Elias Mubanga) are hereby mis-joined from this action as parties. That the costs shall be in the cause,” read the consent order in part. Mubanga, Mucheleka and UPND members Samuel Ngwira, Chinyimba Bwalya and Kelvin Kalusha Bwalya sued the state, seeking aggravated and exemplary damages for...



