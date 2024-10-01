THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday conducted a scene visit in Kitwe to view a hotel belonging to former Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji. Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga viewed the 30-roomed Royal Gibson Hotel which was also tendered in as evidence in Malanji’s case. This is in a matter where former secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba is jointly charged with Malanji. Yamba is charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable law while Malanji is charged with eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. It is alleged in the first count that Yamba, on dates unknown, but between January 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021 in Lusaka, being Secretary to...



