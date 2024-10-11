ENOCK Percy Kavindele has told the Lusaka High Court that his mother, Maria Senda Mampala, did not freely execute the Power of Attorney of three properties in favour of his son, Enock junior. Kavindele has told the court that Mampala, who is 90-years-old, does not remember authorising his son to deal with her properties. He has also told the court that his son has gone as far as drafting a contract of sale for one of the properties to two Chinese nationals for K3,750,000. In this matter, Enock Percy Kavindele junior has sued his father, Kavindele, seeking an order compelling him to hand over possession of three certificates of title. Enock junior, who has sued on behalf of Mampala, wants...



