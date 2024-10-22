A LAW firm has sued a 40-year-old Chinese national in the High Court, seeking payment of K608,339 for professional legal services rendered in a matter where he was charged with manslaughter. Mayembe Legal Practitioners also wants Shi Yaming to pay interest on the sums found due to them. In August this year, High Court Judge Egispo Mwansa acquitted Yaming in a matter where he was charged with manslaughter. Yaming was charged with manslaughter in connection with a matter in which his 10 dogs were said to have mauled a 13-year-old girl on November 8, 2023, in Lusaka. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, the law firm stated that they were engaged by Yaming...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here