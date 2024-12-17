FORMER Katuba UPND MP Aubrey Bampi Kapalasa has dragged the state to the Constitutional Court, seeking an order to nullify the appointment of all ConCourt judges, except Judge president Professor Margaret Munalula, on grounds that they are unqualified. Kapalasa wants an order directing all Constitutional Court Judges, with the exclusion of Justice Munalula, to vacate office for failing to meet the requirements of Article 141(b) and 141(2) of the Constitution, Chapter 1 Volume 1 of the Laws of Zambia as amended by the Constitution (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016. He also wants a declaration that except Justice Munalula, the rest of the Constitutional Court Judges did not have specialised training or experience in Human Rights or Constitutional Law on their...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here