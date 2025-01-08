A 42-YEAR-OLD businesswoman, who is in court for trafficking cocaine, says she uses the narcotic drug to relieve the stress of having a blind child. Joyce Phiri of Lusaka’s Kalingalinga area readily admitted the charge before Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya, Tuesday. Allegations in the matter are that Phiri, on December 28, 2024, trafficked in 5.89 grams of cocaine without lawful authority. Asked by Magistrate Mwenya whether she used cocaine, Phiri replied in the affirmative. Asked how long she had been using cocaine, Phiri said she had been using the drug for less than a month. Asked why she used cocaine, Phiri said she used it to relieve stress. “Why do you use it?” Magistrate Mwenya asked. “I have a child who...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here