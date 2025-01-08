FORMER Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili yesterday appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for the first time after surviving a fatal road accident in October, 2024. Meanwhile, the court has heard that Micheal Matafwali, 45, a police officer based at Police Headquarters has failed to execute a bench warrant against blogger Mwewa Chitambala, popularly known as Simon Mwewa Lane, who is supposed to appear as a witness. Late last year, Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli issued a warrant of arrest against Chitambala, who is supposed to appear before court as a state witness after he absconded court sessions twice. In this matter, Kambwili was jointly charged with Lusaka businessman Charles Kakula and was facing one count of definitions of unlawful...