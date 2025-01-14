CHIEF Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has warned that he will enhance bail conditions for PF faction Secretary General Rapheal Nakacinda by withholding his passport if he misses another court session. This was after Nakacinda’s surety, Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile told the court that the accused was out of the country in Ghana. This is in the matter where Nakacinda is charged with seditious practices, Contrary to Section 57 as read with 60(1)(e) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Nakacinda, on September 26, 2024, in Lusaka, using KANELE 97.7 FM Facebook page, uttered seditious words: “The Republican President of Zambia gave directives to the Drug Enforcement Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission...



