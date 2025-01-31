A FORMER Zambia Army Colonel of Libala South has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing phones and other items worth K120,000. In this matter, Evan Simukoko is facing three counts of theft Contrary to Section 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence in count one allege that Simukoko, on August 8, 2017, in Lusaka, did steal one HP Laptop, one Blackberry phone, two Huawei phones and six text books, altogether valued at K48,000, the property of Stephen Phiri. In count two, it is alleged that Simukoko, on the same date, in Lusaka, did steal two Samsung phones and one Nokia phone, altogether valued at K57,000, the property...



