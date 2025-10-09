MATERO PF MP Miles Sampa and his Chilubi counterpart Mulenga Fube have sued the Attorney General, President Hakainde Hichilema and the Minister of Justice over the technical committee established to lead consultations on the constitutional amendment process. Sampa and Fube are seeking an injunction in the High Court to restrain President Hichilema from swearing in the technical committee members and an order directing the Justice Minister to withdraw Bill 7, in line with the earlier judgment of the Constitutional Court. On Friday last week, President Hichilema appointed a Technical Committee tasked with conducting wide-ranging public consultations and drafting amendments to the Constitution of Zambia. The 25-member committee is chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Christopher Mushabati, with Dr Landilani Banda...