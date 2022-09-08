Nkwazi defender Michael Bwalya (l) tries to beat Given Mubanga of Real Nakonde football club during MTN/FAZ week 19 super league at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka. Nkwazi won 2-0. picture by Tenson Mkhala

NEWLY appointed Nkwazi Football Club chairperson Bradly Mweene says the executive has set a top-four finish target for the 2022/2023 MTN Super League season. The Zambia Police command on Tuesday evening announced changes to the club executive members that saw Mweene appointed chairperson and will be assisted by Daniel Yomena with Mike Lumai coming in as secretary with his vice being Isa Konde while Joseph Mwanza is the treasurer. Elude Mutama continues as a committee member and is joined by Davis Kaluba, Ement Lwisha, and Kapota Chishimba. Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mweene said the club believes in setting realistic targets to avoid putting the team and the technical bench under pressure. “It’s really a privilege to be appointed by…...