RED Arrows Women Rugby Club Coach Sydney Mwansapa says the win against Green Eagles Ladies has put his team in high hopes of defeating Mufulira Leopards next Saturday. Red Arrows outmatched Eagles Ladies with a scoreline of 19 – 0 in the opening fixture of their league season last Saturday, which put the team in first position on the Women’s Rugby Table. In an interview, Monday, the Red Arrows gaffer Sydney Mwansapa said the win was just a starting point as the team aimed to cement its position in the league. “We are just getting started, that was our first game as the league opener so in the event of us winning we are now topping the women’s table. We…...



