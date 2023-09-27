VETERAN former coach Fred Mwila says Power Dynamos has a strong team and should know what to expect when it travels to Tanzania for the Champions League return fixture against Simba SC. And Mwila has warned MUZA to expect a hostile reception when it travels to play Disables Noirs in Congo Brazzaville. Power faces Simba SC in Dar es Salaam this Sunday, needing a victory after a 2-2 home draw in Ndola on September 16. MUZA’s survival is an even bigger uphill battle as the team seeks to overturn a 2-1 home loss. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Tuesday, Mwila urged Power Dynamos to take its power to Tanzania and tread carefully in the unfamiliar territories. “Let Power…...