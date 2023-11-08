TOM Mtine, the first Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) post-independence president has died at age 97 with Football House paying glowing tribute to the former businessman, football administrator, and politician. Mtine died yesterday at his home in Ndola and will be put to rest in Chipata, a family member confirmed. Family spokesperson Hastings Mtine was not available for a comment as his phone went unanswered. Meanwhile, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said football had lost a father figure. “Football has lost a father figure in Mr Mtine who served in various capacities over the years. He inspired many football administrators with his knack for excellence,” Kamanga said. Kamanga said Mtine’s life should be celebrated. “We can only celebrate his life by…...



