ZIFA Nkhoma, a former footballer who once graced the flanks for some of Zambia’s glamour sides is now living a life of hardship at his Chamboli ‘cabin’ home in Kitwe. Five years ago, fate dealt Zifa a cruel blow. He lost his sight, plunging his coaching dreams into darkness, both literally and metaphorically. “Life has never been the same,” Zifa admits, “before I lost my sight, I used to fend for myself through odd jobs, I was even in the process of taking up the elementary coaching badges, but all that came to a stand still”. Today, at 55, he navigates his world with the aid of a walking stick, his once agile steps replaced by a cautious shuffle. A…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.