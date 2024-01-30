FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has called on soccer fans to fill up the Nkoloma Stadium and cheer on the U17 girls national team when it faces off with Tanzania in the 2024 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Carol Kanyemba drilled side hosts Tanzania this Saturday at the Nkoloma Stadium in the first leg before flying to Tanzania for the reverse fixture a week later. The winner of the two-legged fixture will face Uganda or Cameroon in the third round. Three African teams qualify for the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup to be held in the Dominican Republic after round four of qualifiers. In an interview on Monday, Kamanga urged fans to rally behind the team. He said picking up…...



