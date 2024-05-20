ZAMBIA Army-sponsored side Green Buffaloes Women’s Football Club has successfully defended its Super League title after going unbeaten in 34 matches. Buffaloes has won the league with 90 points and a +91 goal difference, having won 24 matches, and drawn six in the 2023/2024 Women’s League. Second-placed Zesco Ndola Girls, whose only loss of the season came at the hands of the champions, finished with 87 points. The Carol Kanyemba-coached side edged ZISD 2-0 courtesy of a Maweta Chilenga goal and an own goal to be crowned league champions yesterday. Heading into the match, the Zambia army-sponsored team needed a point to secure the 2023/2024 FAZ Women’s Super-Division title. Maweta Chilenga put the hosts in the lead at Nationalist Stadium...