ZAMBIA Army-sponsored side Green Buffaloes Women’s Football Club has successfully defended its Super League title after going unbeaten in 34 matches. Buffaloes has won the league with 90 points and a +91 goal difference, having won 24 matches, and drawn six in the 2023/2024 Women’s League. Second-placed Zesco Ndola Girls, whose only loss of the season came at the hands of the champions, finished with 87 points. The Carol Kanyemba-coached side edged ZISD 2-0 courtesy of a Maweta Chilenga goal and an own goal to be crowned league champions yesterday. Heading into the match, the Zambia army-sponsored team needed a point to secure the 2023/2024 FAZ Women’s Super-Division title. Maweta Chilenga put the hosts in the lead at Nationalist Stadium...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe