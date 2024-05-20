Comfort Selemani of Green Buffaloes celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 CAF Womens Championship League COSAFA Qualifier match between Green Buffaloes and Lesotho Defence Force at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont on the 04 September 2023 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

ZAMBIA Army-sponsored side Green Buffaloes Women’s Football Club has successfully defended its Super League title after going unbeaten in 34 matches. Buffaloes has won the league with 90 points and a +91 goal difference, having won 24 matches, and drawn six in the 2023/2024 Women’s League. Second-placed Zesco Ndola Girls, whose only loss of the season came at the hands of the champions, finished with 87 points. The Carol Kanyemba-coached side edged ZISD 2-0 courtesy of a Maweta Chilenga goal and an own goal to be crowned league champions yesterday. Heading into the match, the Zambia army-sponsored team needed a point to secure the 2023/2024 FAZ Women’s Super-Division title. Maweta Chilenga put the hosts in the lead at Nationalist Stadium...