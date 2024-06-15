The Copper Queens qualification to the Olympics game slated for Paris, has earned them a rare spot in women’s football as they now rank 64th amongst the world best footballing nations Within the continent, the Zambia National Women’s team has been ranked fourth behind Nigeria (first), South Africa (second) and Morocco. According to latest rankings released by FIFA yesterday, the Copper Queens have been ranked higher than ever before. The latest rankings reflect the major investment that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and government have made in women’s soccer recently. The development of women’s soccer in Zambia elated FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, who visited the country for the first time between 12 and 13 June....



