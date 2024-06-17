FASHION Sakala’s gesture in sponsoring the Eastern Province Football Tournament has not gone unnoticed, as several stakeholders have hailed the Al-Fayha player for coming to the party. Sakala pumped in a mega K700,000 in a tournament that attracted scores of Chipata residents. Speaking during the close of the tournament hosted at the David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata, the FAZ Eastern chapter chairperson Crispin Kamuna praised Sakala for sponsoring the event. “The investment that has been put into this tournament is the first of its kind from an individual. It is priceless because it is from our own son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. For us, he stands out as one great Easterner who has openly chosen to spread his love...



