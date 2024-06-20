ZAMBIA Baseball Association General Secretary Kenny Matishi says preparations have commenced for the regional baseball championship that is slated for South Africa next month. Zambia will be seeking to qualify for the Africa Baseball Championship that will be held later this year. In an interview, Monday, Matishi said preparations had commenced following a short notice which made some changes to the playing format. “So right now we are preparing the youths for the regional qualifier which is going to happen in South Africa. So that is one thing that we are doing. Initially, the continent body has made some changes instead of doing the Africa qualifiers, then World Cup, they have broken down to starting with the regional. So us...



