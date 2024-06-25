FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the Zambia Under 17 girls national team will be adequately prepared for the World Cup that starts in October this year. The Copper Princesses edged out Morocco to qualify for the tournament, making it a second time for the lasses at the World Cup, following a maiden appearance that was graced by Barbra Banda and Grace Chanda among others in 2014. In his weekly review, Monday, Kamanga said various programmes had been lined up for national teams, singling out the Copper Princesses’ qualification as being vital on the football calendar. “Finally, our Cosafa Men’s National Team are heading to South Africa for the opportunity to extend our dominance to a record eighth title. We have...



