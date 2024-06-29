MAESTRO United Zambia Football Club (FC MUZA) has re-appointed Lameck Banda as head coach with immediate effect. Banda who previously served as FC MUZA head coach and guided the team into CAF Confederation Cup and the 2023 ABSA Cup finals, takes back the coaching mantle from Mathews Ndhlovu who left the club at the end of the 2023/2024 season after the expiry of his contract. Banda will be assisted by Ernest Malambo and Cosmas Mujika while Masauso Phiri and Matthews Mwale will continue as goalkeeper coach and equipment manager respectively. Meanwhile, the club has appointed former Nchanga Rangers and Circuit City assistant coach, Benson Chiwaya, as club Physical Trainer. The club has also parted ways with assistant coach, Billy Imonda,...



