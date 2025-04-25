THE country has maintained its annual inflation rate at 16.5 per cent in the month of April, similar to that of March. Speaking during this Month’s Bulletin, Acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda attributed the development to the price movements of selected non-food items. “Annual inflation for April 2025 was recorded at 16.5 per cent same as that recorded in March, 2025. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 16.5 per cent between April 2024 and April 2025. This development was mainly attributed to price movements of selected non-food items. Annual food inflation for April 2025 was recorded at 18.7 per cent compared to 18.9 percent in March 2025. This means on average prices of food...



