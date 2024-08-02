PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has encouraged the Copper Queens to walk with their heads high after exiting the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with three defeats. The Bruce Mwape tutored Copper Queens suffered elimination from the Olympics after picking their third consecutive defeat following a 4-1 beating by Germany in the last group game played on Wednesday night in St. Etienne. However, the Head of State said the Copper Queens had shown great improvement competing at international championships. “Kudos to our Copper Queens on the massive improvement at international stage so far as they exit the Paris Olympics 2024 Games. These are girls who we watched losing by huge margins at such tournaments not long ago but they are now very competitive...



