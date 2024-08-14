Minister of Youth Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu (c) with Permanent Secretaries Kangwa Chileshe (l) and Fumba Chama (r) during the commemoration for International Youth Day press briefing in Lusaka on Monday 12 August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

GOVERNMENT has in the last two years funded FAZ and the Zambia Athletics (ZA) with a total sum of K49.011.028 million in camping allowances and bonuses, Minister of Sports, Youth and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, has disclosed. Nkandu says Zambia athletics were the greatest beneficiary of the sports funding programme from government after receiving K28 million for board and lodge allowances, while FAZ received K21 million. Speaking to the media on Monday, the minister revealed that over K50 million had been spent to support various national sports associations between the year 2022 and 2024. Nkandu noted that the Handball Association of Zambia was given K3,755,871 million in air travel and accommodation on all international trips, while the Skate Boarding of Zambia...