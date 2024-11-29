FOREST Rangers’ winless run has extended to six games following a 1 – 0 defeat to Green Eagles at Dola Hill Stadium in Ndola yesterday. The loss has dropped Forest to the relegation zone, piling pressure on the current technical bench. “I don’t know how I can describe it, we are doing everything [well] but just to put the ball behind the net it has been so difficult,” Forest assistant coach Manchi Janza lamented in a post match interview. Janza acknowledged that his team was in a difficult situation. Going into the game, Forest were hoping to collect their first in close two months, with their last victory being a 2-1 win over fellow struggles Lumwana Radiants. After playing to...



