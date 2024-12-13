Zambia Team picture during the TOTALEnergies Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations COSAFA Qualifiers, COSAFA under 17 Boys Championship match between Zambia and Zimbabwe at UJ Soweto Stadium in Pretoria on 7 December 2024 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

AFTER successfully securing qualification for the 2025 TotalEnergies Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Zambia will shift its attention to winning the 2024 COSAFA Under-17 championship by beating Angola in today’s final at the University of Johannesburg Stadium in South Africa. The Junior Chipolopolo are unbeaten at the tournament, having defeated hosts South Africa 2-1 in the semis to set up a meeting with Angola. Angola defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 to earn a spot in the final and qualify for the AFCON scheduled for next year in Ivory Coast. With both teams yet to taste defeat, today’s battle for supremacy presents another tricky test for both teams with ambitions to win the regional championship. After guiding the Junior Chipolopolo to an...