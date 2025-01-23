FORMER Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has backed Zambia to qualify to the knockout phase of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) despite being drawn in a ‘group of death.’ Chipolopolo is in Group A alongside co-host Kenya, Morocco, the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbours Angola. Micho, who coached Zambia during the 2020 edition of the CHAN where the team was eliminated in the quarter finals after losing 3 – 1 to Morocco, said this was a tough group. “Now, going to the CHAN, I would just say that it is for me simply unthinkable how this could happen that Zambia is coming in the group of that where you are having host Kenya, we are having Morocco, and having...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here