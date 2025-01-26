THE Copper Queens have a new commander. Swiss coach Nora Hauptle was unveiled as new coach on Friday, bringing an end to Bruce Mwape’s long reign at the pinnacle of the women’s team. After spending time in the youth systems in her homeland, Nora’s first taste of senior management came in 2020 when she was appointed coach for German side SC Sand. The following year, she landed the top job as Israel’s head coach but left within a few months, citing personal reasons. Most people took notice of Nora during her spell as Ghana’s coach. Her biggest achievement there was ending the Black Queens’ six-year wait for a WAfCON qualification. The temptation to ditch Ghana for Zambia was too much...



