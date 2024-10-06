CATHOLIC Archdiocesan priest Fr Andrew Mwanshi has expressed concern over the distribution of condoms in schools to pupils as young as those in grade four, warning that it could encourage early sexual behaviour. He has further cautioned that early sexual exposure is eroding the respect young people once had for elders, as some now engage in sexual relationships with much older individuals. Fr Mwanshi, who serves as the parish chaplain for the youth, has also urged young people to be careful about social media trends, warning that not everything is worth following. He specifically called out the growing habits of flaunting miniskirts, sharing nudes, and posting obscene material, reminding them that these actions can have lasting consequences. While delivering his...



