A 57-YEAR-OLD man of Kabanana Site and Service wants to end his 29-year marriage to 48-year-old Anna Meleki, on grounds that she insults him, drinks beer and doesn’t know how to make the bed. Ian Kahona, an auto electrician, told the court that it is unacceptable for someone under his care to drink beer when he does not drink himself. In her defence, Meleki admitted that she does take “some” beer sometimes but argued that she also engages in evangelism as a Jehovah’s Witness when she goes out. She added that Kahona is the one who beats her and tells her there are better women than her. When the matter came before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga in the Matero Local Court,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here