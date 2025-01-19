MATERO Local Court Magistrate Harriet Mulenga has ruled that a 29-year-old woman’s parents should send her back to school, instead of pushing that responsibility on her boyfriend, who impregnated her in 2016 and with whom she is still living. This is a matter in which Judith Tembo is seeking compensation from Edward Phiri, who impregnated her daughter, Martha, when she was in Grade 10. Tembo informed the court that after dialogue with Edward and his family, he agreed to marry her daughter, and pay K5,200 as compensation. However, she said he only paid K1,700 of the agreed amount. She told the court that the families had agreed that her daughter would continue her education after giving birth, but this was...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here