Lungu ponders inquiry into gassing

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Lungu ponders inquiry into gassingBy Natasha Sakala on 7 Mar 2020
President Edgar Lungu says he will consider constituting a commission of inquiry into the recent spate of gassing attacks that have rocked most parts of the country.
And President Lungu has directed law enforcement agencies to ensure that political violence is arrested for good, saying enough is enough.
Meanwhile, President Lungu has called on all parliamentarians to “sangwapo” as they consider Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 in the current session of Parliament.
Speaking when he addressed Parliament on the progress made in the application of national values and principles, Friday, President Lungu thanked the men and women in uniform for their efforts in restoring order and peace in the country.
“Mr Speaker, at this juncture, I wish to thank the men and women in uniform for their gallant efforts to restore order and peace. Their work is not over. Neither is ours. As commander-in-chief of the defense forces and head of state and government, I want to promise Zambians that the enemies of our people will be crushed and buried. To this effect, I am seriously considering constituting a commission of inquiry to get to the bottom of these gassing and mob attacks, and be rest assured that all the culprits will be brought to book regardless of their standing in society. The enemy will surely be defeated, without any doubt, and life will return to normal for our people sooner than later,” President Lungu said.
The Head of State warned traditional and church leaders whom he said had been fueling mob attacks to stop or risk facing the law.
“Regrettably, in some cases, my government is aware that some traditional leaders and church leaders have both directly or indirectly fueled and instigated these mob attacks. It has been observed however that the enemy has shifted focus to the rural areas where false information is now being given to the public with a view to inciting citizens to rise and cause public disorder. Let me thank the headmen, headwomen, religious and community leaders, civil servants and individual citizens who have played a major role in rescuing victims that have almost been lynched by mobs. Your Samaritan gesture of citizen patriotism and good neighborliness is highly commendable. In the same vein, let me strongly warn those headmen and women, religious, civic and all community leaders encouraging mob justice that the law will soon catch up with you. The state shall catch up with the enemies of the state and isolate them from the Zambian population,” he said.
“Mr Speaker, it is more than three months ago since Zambia woke up to a horrible reality that the country was under attack from unknown people who not just inflicted physical harm but also applied psychological warfare on our people. The launch pad was Chingola but since then many parts of Zambia have experienced this inhuman phenomenon of gas attacks on our people, often culminating in loss of lives at the hands of mobs, acting in the name of ‘community justice’. These coordinated gas attacks have triggered irrational mob attacks on suspects, vandalism of public property, death of innocent lives and constant fear among our people in many communities. We have witnessed merciless killings of innocent people in not only Chingola but also in other parts of our motherland. We have equally witnessed merciless reactions from citizens after these killings. We have witnessed spraying of chemicals on families, school children, and the public in general.”
And President Lungu said it was unacceptable for the country to continue losing lives to political violence.
“The country has equally witnessed violence during elections. We need to make a deliberate efforts to work with one another for the benefit of our motherland. We have one choice and that only choice is to succeed as one nation. But we can only succeed in tackling the challenges we face as a nation, if we accept to see ourselves as ‘one Zambia, one nation, and one people’. Elections should not divide us into perpetual political hostility and warring camps! It goes without saying that we cannot improve the lives of our people through political violence. It is disheartening that we continue experiencing violence during elections. It is an abomination that we should even lose lives because of an election. One Zambian life lost is one life too many,” he said.
“Let me sound a stern warning that enough is enough. I direct all law enforcement agencies to arrest the situation once and for all. There should be no sacred cows in administering justice. Similarly, we should have no sacrificial lambs! The law should always take its full course on perpetrators of political violence or mob attacks, regardless of one’s political affiliation or any other consideration. Tribalism and hate speech has no place in zambia. Politicians, please stop it! Stop it!”
President Lungu also said he wanted ZICTA and police to work together to track down the abusers of social media.
“Formulation of stringent laws and enforcement could deter some of our people in the habit of circulating inappropropriate materials. Yet again, culprits of these indiscretions cannot be brought to book if the information technology regulator and the police do not coordinate to track them down,” President Lungu said.
Meanwhile, the President said he hoped all members of parliament would support Bill 10 as it comes up for consideration.
“It is in this spirit that my administration continues implementing legal reforms aimed at addressing emerging issues that hinge on democracy and the rule of law. I am glad to report that my administration has made some significant progress in fostering legal reforms in addressing known lacunae. For example, I am pleased to report that many patriotic Zambians and stakeholders have taken interest in reading and assimilating the proposed provisions in the Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10. I hope everyone will sangwapo [participate],” said President Lungu.
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- Lungu ponders inquiry into gassing - 7 Mar 2020
- DP Luena aspirant faces 10yrs in jail for burning carport for wife’s alleged lover - 6 Mar 2020
- Banker pleads not guilty to negligently dealing with poisonous substances - 6 Mar 2020
- I burnt the baby because he soiled himself, maid tells court - 5 Mar 2020
- Zamtel cleans balance sheet through K390m debt to equity swap with Infratel - 28 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- ConCourt didn't declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ (13,519 views)
- Revealing whom Spax killed can compromise witnesses - Police (4,984 views)
- I didn’t receive $10,000 cut from botched fish deal, Munir Zulu tells court (2,922 views)
- PF risks having no candidate if it insists on adopting Lungu in 2021 – CK (2,351 views)
- DP Luena aspirant faces 10yrs in jail for burning carport for wife's alleged lover (2,208 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Lungu ponders inquiry into gassing
- Revealing whom Spax killed can compromise witnesses – Police
- PF risks having no candidate if it insists on adopting Lungu in 2021 – CK
- Calls for Matibini’s resignation senseless – Makebi
- Cabinet ministers competing in corruption, says Kalaba
- I’m here to reinforce ties, promote human dignity, democracy, economic growth – US Envoy
- Lungu’s parley address shouldn’t ignore govt’s own moral deficit – Msoni
- PF doesn’t owe Lusaka Voice K383,000, Mwila tells court
- Govt halts plans to borrow $2bn for Chipata-Serenje railway project
- TAZARA’s revival awaits presentation of business case from board, says Kafwaya
- Businessman drags Lusaka DC to court for damages over loss of business
- Allow Parley to consider impeachment motion, Gary, CK tell court
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article