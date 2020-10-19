MULTITUDES yesterday gathered at Lusaka Showgrounds to commemorate the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation. The commemoration, which was held under the theme “Zambia Seeks God’s Intervention for Sustained National Unity, Peace and Prosperity”, was graced by President Edgar Lungu and other senior government officials. In a statement of purpose, Northmead Assemblies of God overseer Joshua Banda said the purpose of the gathering was to repent and seek God’s intervention. “We are gathered to seek God’s interventions in three key areas; sustained unity in light of the fact...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.