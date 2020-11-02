Vice-President Inonge Wina during the national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation in Lusaka on October 18, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says the failure to pass Bill 10 will have devastating effects on several governance issues. Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina says Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya did not coach village headmen in Sinda District on how to lie in order to access funding under the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) scheme. Speaking during the Vice President’s Question Time in Parliament, Friday, Vice-President Wina said failure to pass Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 would lead to devastating effects on various governance issues. Asked by Nakonde PF member...