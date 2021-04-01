MINISTRY of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda says officers in charge of correctional facilities are obliged by law to ensure that the provisions of the Electoral Process Act are followed during this year’s general election. Speaking when he appeared before the Parliamentary committee on legal affairs, national guidance, gender matters and governance, Tuesday, Banda said officers who did not adhere to this act could be disciplined for breaching the law. He was responding to a question from Mumbwa Central UPND member of parliament Credo Nanjuwa, who wanted to find...



