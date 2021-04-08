CHAIRPERSON of the Parliamentary committee on National Security and Foreign Affairs Dr Martin Malama has revealed that the country currently owes the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO) K1,352,499.60 in unpaid subscription fees. And Kabwe Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube has advised that citizens should ensure they scrutinize international agreements before signing because some provisions collide with the country’s existing laws. Speaking, Tuesday, during the debate on the adoption of the Report of the Committee on National Security and Foreign Affairs, Dr Malama said it was sad...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.