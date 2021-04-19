Electoral Commission of Zambia officers attained to those registering as voters during the on-going voter registration exercise at Lusaka Civic Center on November 17, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Vice-President Inonge Wina has told Parliament that the 2021 national voters register is set to be consolidated on the 9th of May. The Vice-President said this during the question and answer session in Parliament, Friday. She was responding to Chifubu PF member of parliament Frank Ngambi who wanted to find out whether the Electoral Commission of Zambia would carry out free and fair elections following media reports that the voters register was fraudulent. In her response, Vice-President Wina reminded the House that individual voters had been given access on all...