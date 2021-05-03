PF deputy media director Antonio Mwanza has defended the distribution of money during campaigns saying, there is nothing wrong with sharing what you have. And Action Aid Zambia executive director Nalucha Ziba has urged the PF to stop playing “dirty political games” with the Hatembo family as they are innocent villagers. Speaking during the Citizens Engagement Public Forum organised by the Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC), Mwanza said it was impossible to do politics without giving out money. “On the issue of money, in America and everywhere in the...



