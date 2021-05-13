A CONSORTIUM of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have commended Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa for his bold and unwavering fight for constitutionalism and the rule of law. The CSOs stated that the petition in which Sangwa is seeking an amendment of the affidavit for presidential candidates and running mates to include the number of times the candidate has held office as President, will bring the said affidavit in line with the Constitution for present and future purposes. This is according to a joint statement issued by ActionAid Zambia; Caritas Zambia; Centre...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.