PF member Dorothy Nachilongo whose adoption certificate for Chifubu constituency was recently withdrawn, has lamented that she feels let down by her own party. The PF recently withdrew its adoption certificate from Nachilongo who had earlier been adopted to contest as the Chifubu parliamentary candidate on the party ticket. The party instead adopted Kondwani Winga to contest the Chifubu parliamentary elections. PF Secretary general Davies Mwila said in a statement that the changes had been necessitated by some consequential information and developments that had come to the attention of the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.