LOCAL Government permanent secretary Matthew Ngulube has warned that bars and nightclubs which will be found operating beyond the advised hours risk having their business licences revoked. And Bars and Nightclub Owners Association of Zambia secretary general Edmond Lifwekelo says 99 percent of business owners adhered to the set guidelines over the weekend. In an interview, Ngulube advised bars and nightclub owners to ensure that they start winding up operations by 21:00 hours to avoid operating beyond the stipulated hours. “That has to be done. The patrons need to be...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.