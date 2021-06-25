MEDICAL practitioner Dr Aaron Mujajati has advised corporate institutions to help the Ministry of Health with oxygen and test kits as opposed to donating hand sanitizers. Speaking when he went live on his Facebook page, Thursday, Dr Mujajati urged corporate bodies to donate medical supplies that were critically needed such as oxygen, test kits, among others. “I see that quite a number of organizations are donating hand sanitizers to the Ministry of Health, let us stop that. If you really want to help and you are a corporate institution, here...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.